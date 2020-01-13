Short Interest in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Grows By 14.7%

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth $507,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $5.99 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.