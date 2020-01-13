Short Interest in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Declines By 15.5%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

GFF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Griffon has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $910.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Griffon by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Griffon by 91.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

