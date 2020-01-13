Short Interest in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Rises By 16.3%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,230,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 32,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 26.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 871,753 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 380,582 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 605,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

GPOR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,583,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

