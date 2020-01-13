Short Interest in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Grows By 15.6%

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 54,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $34,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $205,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares in the company, valued at $837,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,211,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 375,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 104,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 843,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. 35,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.