Short Interest in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Decreases By 12.2%

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

