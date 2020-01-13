Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Drops By 14.5%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,288. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $300,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

