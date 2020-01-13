Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Grows By 15.0%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

JNCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. 652,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.