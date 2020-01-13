Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expands By 15.9%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 6,170,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

JMIA traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,923. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $436.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

