Short Interest in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Rises By 21.8%

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MFNC stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the third quarter valued at $196,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

