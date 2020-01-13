Short Interest in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Increases By 21.0%

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 917,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

