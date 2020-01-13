Short Interest in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Drops By 12.6%

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 714,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

