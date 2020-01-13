Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Drops By 14.7%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. 8,330,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,671,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,451,000 after acquiring an additional 714,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

