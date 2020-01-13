Short Interest in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Rises By 14.9%

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 677,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. 100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,638.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

