Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Grows By 15.2%

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBSE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.57. 162,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

