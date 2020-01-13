Short Interest in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Rises By 16.3%

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after acquiring an additional 337,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.33. 1,366,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,838. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

