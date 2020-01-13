Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Drops By 15.0%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 726,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,690. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a 52 week low of $100.36 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

