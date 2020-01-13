Short Interest in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Drops By 12.2%

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Priority Technology in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

