Short Interest in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Declines By 15.8%

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.74. 1,879,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock worth $2,551,420. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.