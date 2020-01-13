Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Drops By 12.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $164.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

