Short Interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expands By 21.8%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

RLJ opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

