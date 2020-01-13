Short Interest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Declines By 12.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 13,600,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

SRPT stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.70. 57,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.