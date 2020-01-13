Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Drops By 11.2%

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,699 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SMTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

SMTS opened at $1.73 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

