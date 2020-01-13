Short Interest in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Decreases By 16.5%

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 614,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.61. 29,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

