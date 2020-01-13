Short Interest in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Declines By 12.2%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 398,300 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunworks alerts:

SUNW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SUNW stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.