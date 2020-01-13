Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Drops By 11.8%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 297,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 24.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 200.4% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Teekay stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Teekay has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $328.01 million during the quarter.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

