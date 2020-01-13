Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Declines By 12.2%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

TS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

