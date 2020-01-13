Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Drops By 11.9%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Stein Ove Fenne purchased 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,011,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 868,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 803,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 531,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 263,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.87. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.