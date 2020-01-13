Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.89.

SIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, November 15th.

SIA opened at C$18.40 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.04.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$167.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

