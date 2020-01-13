SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 12.7% in December

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,983. The company has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

