Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

SIX opened at $35.96 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,647.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $38,407,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 948,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 331,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

