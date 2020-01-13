Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $35.96 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $64.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,816,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

