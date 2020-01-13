Skycoin Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $147,698.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant and ChaoEX. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

