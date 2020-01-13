Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 751,259 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.14% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,941,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.62. 1,179,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,349. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $122.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.62.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

