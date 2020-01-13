Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $122.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

