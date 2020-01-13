SmartCoin Trading Up 50.8% Over Last Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $18,717.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, SmartCoin has traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00610330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009990 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 138.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,982 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

