SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

