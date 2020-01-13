Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,313 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.