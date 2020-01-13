Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,532,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 898,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 240,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,293,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $45.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

