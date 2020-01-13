Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.08 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $42.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.21 million, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $54.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

