SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 381,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,755.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $239,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $166,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 70,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. SMTC has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, research analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

