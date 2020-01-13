Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. Desjardins raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.71. 250,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,596. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.28.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

