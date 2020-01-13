Snovian.Space Achieves Market Capitalization of $720,564.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 117% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $720,564.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space (SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 389,689,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,851,206 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

