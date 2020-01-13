SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $311,462.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $311,462.00 and approximately $84,380.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01749830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.03312058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00707124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00067126 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00489133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,408,480 coins and its circulating supply is 21,331,388 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

