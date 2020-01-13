Social Send (SEND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a market cap of $143,527.00 and $4.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Social Send has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007287 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005492 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,006,167 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

