Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SEDG stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 875,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,464. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $952,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,357.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,923,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,837 shares of company stock valued at $13,943,007. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

