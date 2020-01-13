Solaris Reaches Market Capitalization of $401,141.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Solaris has a total market cap of $401,141.00 and $248.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002792 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000264 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,764,183 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Kucoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

