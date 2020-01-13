SoMee.Social Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,693.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $226,480.00 and approximately $1,693.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,333,333 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

