S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Decreased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $836,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $288.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $290.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

