Sparkpoint Achieves Market Cap of $115,305.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $115,305.00 and approximately $72,263.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.16 or 0.02102953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00185234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00121598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,090,040,671 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

