SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $5,879.00 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

